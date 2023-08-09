Boring weekend coming up? Keep busy with 5 Assassin's Creed games that'll be playable for free

Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Black Flag, Brotherhood, and Revelations, are all available to play for free this coming weekend.

Fancy an Assassin's Creed marathon later this week? There'll be more than enough to keep you busy this coming weekend as Ubisoft is offering free access to five games from the franchise.

They are as follows: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations (available in The Ezio Collection on consoles).

Those games will be free to play from August 10 to August 14, on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, although the exact availability will vary depending on what platform you're using.

On PC, you'll be able to play the games via the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect. Xbox gamers will need to be Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and on Sony's console, to enjoy the Ezio Collection and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, you'll need a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

Ubisoft gives us the full details on exactly what's what for the various games and release timings across these platforms in this news post.

The company isn't just making these freebies available for the weekend, but also running a big sale if you want to buy any title in the Assassin's Creed franchise. The idea being, of course, that you try and love one of the five games, so you purchase it.

Ubisoft tells us that the sale will offer up to 85% off Assassin's Creed titles, so we're talking about some pretty hefty discounts.

Twitch addicts can also get some nifty benefits this weekend simply by watching streams. Rewards for Assassin's Creed Valhalla include the full High Elf Tattoo Set, the Yggdrasil Leaf, and the full Mystical Settlement Pack, with one getting unlocked for 30 minutes of viewing, and all three if you watch 90 minutes of a livestream. Again, hit up Ubisoft's linked news post for the full details.