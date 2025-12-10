Assassin's Creed IV remake is called 'Black Flag Resynced' full announcement expected soon

TL;DR: Ubisoft confirmed that it's remaking classic Assassin's Creed games, with a new leak confirming Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced for 2026. This full remake will feature updated visuals, animations, and voice work, while dropping the original's numerical branding. An official announcement is expected soon, highlighting Ubisoft's renewed focus on revitalizing the franchise.

Ubisoft officially confirmed that it was remaking classic Assassin's Creed games earlier this year, with the first game part of this initiative expected to be fan-favorite Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013). This remake has been heavily rumored for 2026 for quite a while, and now, thanks to a PEGI rating listing, we have a title for the project: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced.

PEGI, the European video game content rating system, has awarded Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced a PEGI 18 rating, indicating that the ratings board played through the game to determine the rating. Interestingly, Assassin's Creed IV is dropping the numerical 'four' or 'IV' branding for the remake, which makes sense if Ubisoft plans to release multiple Assassin's Creed remakes with the Resynced name.

Based on leaked information, it's worth reiterating that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is a remake and not a remaster, which means it's set to feature all-new visuals and animation for the game's characters and environments alongside updated voice work and other elements. It remains to be seen how faithful the remake is to the original and whether it will introduce some of the franchise's more modern action-RPG aspects into the game.

The latest rumor for the project has hinted that Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will launch sometime in March 2026, and based on this new listing, there's a good chance that we'll get an announcement trailer and release date at The Game Awards, which is set to broadcast in a couple of days. This is a remake that has been reported on for a couple of years now, so it would be great to see how it stacks up visually compared to the original, which is now over a decade old.