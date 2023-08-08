Want a Steam Deck on the cheap? It looks like Valve may sell officially refurbished handhelds

Refurb models from Valve are set to start at $319 for the base 64GB portable, and could run up to $519 for the 512GB version of the handheld.

Valve could have plans in the works to refurbish Steam Deck portables and sell them, if fresh clues spotted online are anything to go by.

PC Gamer reports that Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB, spotted that Valve had concocted some listings for 'Certified Refurbished' Steam Deck models in all sizes (64GB, 256GB, and 512GB).

Those listings in the Steam database have since been removed, as expected with leaks such as this, but it's a pretty solid suggestion that this is Valve's plan in the future. Or at least that the company is exploring this as a possibility.

As for the pricing, the uncovered info showed the Steam Deck 64GB selling at $319, with the 256GB model at $419, and the 512GB Deck was $519.

Some folks on Twitter quickly spotted that these prices are the same as the Steam Deck sold for in Valve's recent sale for the portable gaming PC.

Wario64 on Twitter also grabbed some screenshots of the product listings, where the handhelds were shown as 'out of stock', but those links to the Steam store no longer work.

This does seem to indicate that Valve might have these refurbished Steam Decks on sale sooner rather than later, but we shall see. The prices could be placeholders, of course, but they seem a likely level to pitch at - and a fair old bargain. For those who can't wait until another sale on new models rolls around.

The Steam Deck is gathering momentum as witnessed by the growing amount of Linux gamers playing on Steam, with Linux distros now overtaking Mac. Hit RPG Baldur's Gate 3 runs nicely on the Deck, too, by all accounts.