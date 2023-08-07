All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Linux is now more popular than macOS with gamers - for an obvious reason

Valve's Steam Deck is forging ahead and selling nicely, while helping to boost the number of Linux gamers out there by quite some margin.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Steam's latest hardware survey for last month (July) showed that Linux has overtaken the Mac as a gaming platform.

Valve's Steam Deck has proved a popular portable, and sparked plenty of imitations (Image Credit: Valve)
Open Gallery 2

In July, the survey shows us that Linux gamers now total 1.96%, which exceeds macOS on 1.84%. The month showed a pretty big increase for Linux, which found itself up 0.52%.

Of course, both are still absolutely miles behind the popularity of Windows with Steam gamers, which holds 96.2% of the available share across its various versions. But it's interesting to see Linux gathering momentum quickly - propelled largely by a single factor.

That's right - you guessed it - that factor is the Steam Deck, as the portable PC runs a flavor of Linux (SteamOS).

As Phoronix.com spotted (via PC Gamer, Ars Technica), Steam's breakdown of the Linux distros that make up those gamers shows that SteamOS represents 42% of them. So not far off half of Linux gamers on Steam are using the Steam Deck.

This is not wholly unexpected, of course, given the popularity of the Steam Deck.

If you're wondering what the latest scoop is regarding the breakdown of Windows gamers on Steam, Windows 11 is now up to a 36.7% share of the pie - though Windows 10 is still well ahead on 57.9%. There's still a scattering of folks using Windows 7 (and even Windows 8).

In other Steam Deck-related news today, it's worth noting that Baldur's Gate 3 has officially achieved 'certified' status for Valve's portable gaming PC, with the minor glitches holding it back having been ironed out with the first patch for the RPG.

NEWS SOURCES:phoronix.com, arstechnica.com, pcgamer.com, store.steampowered.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

