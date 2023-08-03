Officials confirm the origin of a mysterious object that washed up on a beach

Officials have confirmed the origins of the mysterious object that washed up on a beach in Australia after a thorough analysis by researchers.

Officials from the Australian Space Agency have confirmed the origins of a mysterious object that washed up on a Perth shore.

The mysterious object was found a few weeks ago and left onlookers confused before it was reported to local authorities that stood guard while an analysis was conducted. The object washed up on Green Head Beach in Western Australia, And immediately spectators began to theorize that the object was a piece of space debris.

Now the theories can be put to bed as the Australian Space Agency has taken to its X account to announce that the object was "most likely" debris from an "expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle". Notably, the medium left launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the third stage was jettisoned at approximately 264 miles above sea level.

The Australian Space Agency says that it's in contact with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Both parties are working together to provide further confirmation on the object as well as the next steps that need to be taken considering the obligations under the United Nations Space Treaties.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)," writes the Australian Space Agency.

"The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties."