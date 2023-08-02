ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets

These all-new Micro-ATX budget motherboards from ASRock for Intel and AMD CPUs will help you create a stylish build without breaking the bank.

Motherboards that look good usually cost a lot more than your budget off-the-shelf black offerings, and ASRock is looking to change that with the launch of its first all-white motherboard range for Intel and AMD platforms in the Micro-ATX form factor.

ASRock's new all-white motherboards.

Although the company says these are "all-white," they feature some stylish black and silver connectors and flourishes - but we'll give them a pass because they look very cool.

All-white PC components are popular right now, as highlighted by our recent look at the stylish new ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB. For ASRock's new all-white motherboards, the new look applies to three models; two for Intel CPUs and one for the AMD AM4 CPUs.

The announcement is even better because these new motherboards are part of the company's budget series. The two Intel boards, the B760M-HDV/M.2 and H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5, and the AMD B550M Pro SE motherboard, offer PC builders the option to go all-white without breaking the bank. ASRock has also upgraded the features of these boards to include new Dragon 2.5G LAN and DDR5 memory support on select models.

Retail listings for the new boards have yet to pop up online, and we don't know the MSRP for each model outside of ASRock, putting them in the budget category. Here's a closer look at all three.

ASRock B760M-HDV/M.2

Supports 13th Gen & 12th Gen and next-gen Intel Core Processors (LGA1700)

7+1+1 Power Phase

Supports DDR5 7200MHz (OC)

1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 2 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub

Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec

4 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),

1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4)

1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Rear),

5 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (3 Rear, 2 Front),

6 USB 2.0 (2 Rear, 4 Front)

Dragon 2.5G LAN

Supports ASRock Auto Driver Installer

ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5

Supports 13th Gen & 12th Gen and next-gen Intel Core Processors (LGA1700)

6+1+1 Power Phase

Supports DDR5 5600MHz

1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1

Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub

Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec

4 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4)

1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Rear),

3 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (1 Rear, 2 Front),

6 USB 2.0 (4 Rear, 2 Front)

Realtek Gigabit LAN

Supports ASRock Auto Driver Installer

ASRock B550M Pro SE

