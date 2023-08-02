All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets

These all-new Micro-ATX budget motherboards from ASRock for Intel and AMD CPUs will help you create a stylish build without breaking the bank.

ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets
Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

Motherboards that look good usually cost a lot more than your budget off-the-shelf black offerings, and ASRock is looking to change that with the launch of its first all-white motherboard range for Intel and AMD platforms in the Micro-ATX form factor.

ASRock's new all-white motherboards.
Open Gallery 5

ASRock's new all-white motherboards.

Although the company says these are "all-white," they feature some stylish black and silver connectors and flourishes - but we'll give them a pass because they look very cool.

All-white PC components are popular right now, as highlighted by our recent look at the stylish new ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB. For ASRock's new all-white motherboards, the new look applies to three models; two for Intel CPUs and one for the AMD AM4 CPUs.

The announcement is even better because these new motherboards are part of the company's budget series. The two Intel boards, the B760M-HDV/M.2 and H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5, and the AMD B550M Pro SE motherboard, offer PC builders the option to go all-white without breaking the bank. ASRock has also upgraded the features of these boards to include new Dragon 2.5G LAN and DDR5 memory support on select models.

Retail listings for the new boards have yet to pop up online, and we don't know the MSRP for each model outside of ASRock, putting them in the budget category. Here's a closer look at all three.

ASRock B760M-HDV/M.2

ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets 05
Open Gallery 5
  • Supports 13th Gen & 12th Gen and next-gen Intel Core Processors (LGA1700)
  • 7+1+1 Power Phase
  • Supports DDR5 7200MHz (OC)
  • 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 2 PCIe 3.0 x1, 1 M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub
  • Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec
  • 4 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),
  • 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4)
  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Rear),
  • 5 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (3 Rear, 2 Front),
  • 6 USB 2.0 (2 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Dragon 2.5G LAN
  • Supports ASRock Auto Driver Installer

ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2+ D5

ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets 04
Open Gallery 5
  • Supports 13th Gen & 12th Gen and next-gen Intel Core Processors (LGA1700)
  • 6+1+1 Power Phase
  • Supports DDR5 5600MHz
  • 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub
  • Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec
  • 4 SATA3, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4)
  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Rear),
  • 3 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (1 Rear, 2 Front),
  • 6 USB 2.0 (4 Rear, 2 Front)
  • Realtek Gigabit LAN
  • Supports ASRock Auto Driver Installer

ASRock B550M Pro SE

ASRock is launching all-white Intel and AMD motherboards for all budgets 03
Open Gallery 5
  • Supports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 3000, 3000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 5000 and 5000 G-Series Desktop Processors
  • Supports DDR4 4733+ (OC)
  • AMD PRO565 Chipset
  • 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x16, 1 PCIe 3.0 x1
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
  • Realtek ALC897 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec
  • 4 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4),
  • 1 M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x2 & SATA3)
  • 6 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Rear, 2 Front)
  • 6 USB 2.0 (2 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Dragon 2.5G LAN
  • Supports Pre-Installed I/O Shield
Buy at Amazon

ASRock B550M PRO4 Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$107.00
$107.00--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2023 at 11:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:asrock.com, asrock.com, asrock.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

