ASRock's Rock Series motherboards are new, stylish, DIY-friendly options for PC builders

ASRock has lifted the lid on its latest motherboard range, the Rock Series. These stylish new boards are designed to offer DIY builders style, stable performance, and great value. With both ATX and mATX options, there are four AMD Ryzen AM5 and Intel Core Ultra Processors (LGA1851) models: the B850 Rock WiFi 7, B860 Rock WiFi 7, as well as the mATX B850M Rock WiFi and B860M Rock WiFi.

All ASRock Rock Series motherboards feature an optimized Aluminum Heatsink Design, which is the first thing you notice when looking at the lineup. In addition to the brushed metal drawing the eye, the design offers excellent heat dissipation for both gaming and productivity workloads. Throw in a six-layer PCB and stable power delivery for overclocking, and the Rock Series backs up its clean, modern look with a robust design.

All models include built-in Wi-Fi, 2.5 GbE networking, and PCIe 5.0 support for GPUs and M.2 SSD storage - with the larger ATX models supporting Wi-Fi 7. Throw in a larger 64 MB BIOS, and these boards are also ready for the next generation of AM5 Ryzen processors from AMD.

These motherboards are also built for modern triple-slot GPUs, with the steel PCIe slot reinforced with extra anchor points and a stronger latch. The DIY-friendly features also extend to tool-free SSD installation, automatic driver installation, and a pre-installed IO shield. With affordability in mind, ASRock also notes that the stylish, modern look of these motherboards was chosen to seamlessly blend with a wide range of styles, from clean white builds to ARGB-heavy gaming setups.

ASRock B850 Rock WiFi 7 (AMD AM5)

ASRock B850M Rock WiFi (AMD AM5)

ASRock B860 Rock WiFi 7 (Intel LGA1851)

ASRock B860M Rock WiFi (Intel LGA1851)