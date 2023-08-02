All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One in the coming year

EA's CEO let us know in an earnings call that Jedi: Survivor will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One in part due to demand from the gaming community.

Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is inbound for the PS4 and Xbox One, those who haven't yet bought a current-gen console will doubtless be pleased to hear.

Jedi: Survivor is coming to last-gen consoles, though it might be a bit of a wait (Image Credit: EA)
TechRadar spotted this exciting revelation in an EA earnings call (for Q1 24), in which CEO Andrew Wilson let us know the good news.

Wilson commented that: "Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One."

When might Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debut on those last-gen consoles? We're told that it should be at some point in the "coming year" so at least it isn't too far down the line. Although of course Star Wars fans could still be in for a fair old wait.

As you might expect, EA is banking on Jedi: Survivor to be a proper money spinner going forward.

Stuart Canfield, EA's chief bean counter (CFO), noted that: "Based on the strength of the IP, the engaging gameplay, and new ways to bring the title to players, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue to deliver long-term value."

The game was a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, which was itself a best-seller.

However, Jedi: Survivor had something of a rocky launch, certainly on PC, where the game caught a lot of flak for its performance issues upon release.

We've had quite a few patches since then, and the latest one arrived in July, although this was a smaller scale affair. Patch v6.5 introduced a number of stability tweaks and fixed a bunch of crashes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, ea.com

