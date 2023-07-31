All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Liquid-cooled INNO3D RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite Pro features a single slot 'space-saving design'

INNO3D has unveiled a pair of new liquid-cooled iCHILL Frostbite GeForce RTX 4090 cards and one of them arrives in single-slot form.

Liquid-cooled INNO3D RTX 4090 iCHILL Frostbite Pro features a single slot 'space-saving design'
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

INNO3D has announced a new pair of liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for custom closed-loop systems, with the new iCHILL Frostbite Pro featuring a "compact, one-slot space-saving design." A far cry from the three to four-slot air-cooled behemoths available, the 23mm thickness of the GPU makes it one of the smallest and sleekest high-end options available.

INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Pro, image credit: INNO3D.
Open Gallery 4

INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Pro, image credit: INNO3D.

Assuming, of course, you're in the market for a high-end liquid-cooled option and need a GeForce RTX 4090. INNO3D has outlined the physical design of the iCHILL Frostbite Pro, confirming that the nickel-plated full copper waterblock covers the GPU, memory, and power components to deliver "better performance than a standard AIO cooler."

Throw in a reinforced carbon fiber backplate and a 24+4 phase configuration, and the INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Pro is sleek - with the company noting that its compatibility with closed-looped systems is "comprehensive." There's no out-of-the-box OC here, per the official specs for the GPU, but being a liquid-cooled GPU, no doubt that'll be up to the user to configure.

INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Ultra, image credit: INNO3D.
Open Gallery 4

INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Ultra, image credit: INNO3D.

INNO3D has also announced a second liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090, the iCHILL Frostbite Ultra, that features some RGB action compatible with Aura Sync, Mystic Light, Polychrome, and RGB Fusion systems. A little thicker than the Pro at 38mm, it shares the same nickel-plated full copper waterblock design with an aluminum backplate and has been designed with overclocking in mind.

The INNO3D iCHILL Frostbite Ultra features an out-of-the-box power target of 500W, compared to the 450W of most GeForce RTX 4090 models, and this can be pushed up to 600W with software. Comparatively, the single-slot Pro is limited to 450W.

Expect both to be available via INNO3D's retail partners soon.

Buy at Amazon

INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 12GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$877.39
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2023 at 5:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:inno3d.com, inno3d.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.