All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand reaches the iPhone with an X app icon

Elon Musk's ongoing rebrand of Twitter has continued with the company rolling out new Mac, iPad, and iPhone apps with the X logo and name attached.

Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand reaches the iPhone with an X app icon
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Elon Musk continues his rebrand of Twitter to X with a new iPhone, iPad, and Mac software update that changes the app's icon and name to the new one. That means that those who update to the new version will no longer see that familiar Twitter icon and will instead see a nondescript white X on a black background instead.

The gradual removal of all things Twitter has been going on for a few days now and the Android app already went through the same revamp earlier this week. But it's taken time for Twitter to get its iOS and macOS apps ready for download - likely due to the time it takes Apple's App Store review teams to check the new updates before their release.

While the new rebrand doesn't necessarily change anything about the app in practical terms, it does continue the rebrand that Musk has been hankering after for a while now. Twitter Blue subscribers (X Blue?) also get access to custom versions of that white-on-black icon, should they want to get a little more color in their lives.

However, there is still plenty of Twitter left over. Tweets are still called Tweets and the aforementioned Twitter Blue subscription service is still called Twitter Blue. How long that will be the case, however, we'll just have to sit and wait and see. The same goes for Twitter Spaces for that matter.

Musk says that he wants to turn Twitter into an "everything app," giving it more capabilities for video and music streaming as well as making it capable of handling payments in a similar way to WeChat in China.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2023 at 4:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.