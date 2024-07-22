Diablo 4's new Spiritborn Class can switch between Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, and Centipede powers

Diablo 4's first expansion arrives October 6, and Blizzard has lifted the lid on the new Spiritborn class. From skills to items to playstyles and lore.

Diablo 4 is getting a brand-new class as part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, launching on October 8. The Spiritborn, according to Blizzard, is "an entirely new class in the Diablo series" and hails from the jungles of Nahantu, a location that players will visit as part of Vessel of Hatred. The elevator pitch for the Spiritborn is simple: a marital arts-infused warrior who can harness the power of formidable Spirit Guardians to dispatch the demonic threat plaguing Sanctuary.

Call on the power of the Centipede with Diablo 4's new Spiritborn class, image credit: Blizzard.

Regarding gameplay and mechanics, as a Spiritborn warrior, players can call on skills and abilities from four distinct Spirit Guardians: the Gorilla, the Jaguar, the Eagle, and the Centipede. Finally, players can fulfill their dreams of taking on the role of a powerful Centipede. Okay, so that last one is a little out of left field, but once you see all four in action, it presents a pretty tasty look at how the Spiritborn fits into the current Diablo 4 class lineup.

Players will be able to mix and match the skills and abilities of all four Spirit Guardians: the strength and tank-like resolve of the Gorilla, the fiery speed of the Jaguar, the airborne mobility of the Eagle, and the poison-infused crow control of the Centipede.

Call on the power of the Jaguar with Diablo 4's new Spiritborn class, image credit: Blizzard.

What's cool is that you can see the spectral help from Spirit Guardians when activating each skill or ability, paving the way for an impressive level of variety on offer. Instead of catering to a single playstyle, the Spiritborn supports several, from speedy Basic Skill lovers to those who love screen-filling pyrotechnics.

Blizzard has also lifted the lid on several Spiritborn Legendary powers and Unique items as part of the new class reveal, including the exciting, skill-changing effects that Diablo 4 players love to see. From Centipede skills spawning 'Pestilant Swarms' to a Jaguar skill called Rake manifesting a Spirit Jaguar that also casts the skill to a Unique staff called 'Sepazontec' that significantly boosts Basic Shill damage while transforming combo attacks to make it so every attack becomes the more powerful third attack.

Spiritborn Legendary Powers and Unique items, image credit: Blizzard.

Not that we've got all the details and info on the Spiritborn class (check out Blizzard's in-depth blog post for more, including skill breakdowns); all left is learning more about Vessel of Hatred expansion. From new modes to the rumored Mercenaries system and overhauled Stronghold events, we'll have to wait a bit longer to discover what else the expansion will bring.