Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth

Capcom breaks new milestones with record Q1 performance on a USD converted basis, with game sales, revenues, and net income hitting new all-time highs.

Capcom continues its long-running streak of record operating income, hitting a new all-time quarterly high for game sales.

Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
Capcom's latest Q1 2023 earnings results are out, showing consistent strong growth for the Japanese games publisher.

On a converted yen to USD basis, the company set new records for net sales ($439 million), operating income ($240 million), and net income ($182 million), driven by the success of its blockbuster game sales and growth in its arcade business.

Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
In the first quarter, Capcom sold a whopping 13.5 million games across new and catalog titles. This is a new record for quarterly game sales that surpasses all previous quarters in the last 7 years.

The bulk of these game sales were driven by seven heavy hitters that managed to generate 6.81 million sales during the quarter. Games like Street Fighter 6 (1.97 million), Resident Evil 4 (1.17 million) and the MegaMan Battle Network Legacy Collection (1.32 million) all managed to sell over 1m copies each.

Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
Q1 also saw growth in Capcom's arcade business, which delivers both arcade cabinets and pachinko for overseas game plazas. Digital contents, which includes its traditional video games business, still led the charge with the lion's share of net sales revenues.

Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
On a yen basis, Capcom's Q1 only set records in its net income attributable to owners of parent category, or the overall company profits. Net sales were beaten by Q4'22 and Q1'21 results, however operating income matched Q1'21's explosive performance.

Capcom delivers record Q1 with 13.5 million game sales, arcade segment growth
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

