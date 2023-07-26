All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fallout from Oppenheimer atomic bomb test hit 46 states after the eye-opening detonation

Princeton University scientists have looked into Oppenheimer's nuclear bomb test and discovered the fallout would have landed on 46 states.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

A team of researchers has looked into the nuclear fallout created by the Trinity test following the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

In a yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, a team of Princeton researchers have utilized modeling software and recently discovered weather data that indicates the radioactive fallout from the bomb test, which was code-named the Trinity Test, floated across 46 of the 50 states in the US.

For those that haven't seen Christopher Nolan's new biopic focusing on the life of Oppenheimer and the team behind the atomic bomb, it should be noted that the scientists working on the project, code-named Manhattan Project, had no idea of the sheer power that the atomic blast would create, or how far the fallout would spread.

"They were aware that there were radioactive hazards, but they were thinking about acute risk in the areas around the immediate detonation site," Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian who did not work on the study, told the NYT. "They were not really thinking about the effects of low doses on large populations, which is exactly what the fallout problem is."

According to a recent report from the New York Times citing the study, the fallout from the Trinity Test was much more widespread than initially thought, especially in the case of "downwinders" or those who lived "downwind" of nuclear test sites, such as the one in New Mexico where the Trinity Test was conducted. Many residents living downwind of such a site reported severe health problems later in life, such as heart disease and leukemia.

Most of these residents were never compensated by the government, especially in the instance of the Trinity Test.

NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, arxiv.org, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

