Artificial Intelligence

Scientists subject AI to 'pain' after being inspired by electrocuting hermit crabs

A team of researchers have subjected artificial intelligences to 'pain' in an attempt to see if the AI's had become a sentient being.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Researchers tested an artificial intelligence by subjecting it to "pain" to determine if it had achieved sentience.

A team of researchers has subjected several large language models (LLM), the underpinning technology powering artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, to a series of tests that evaluate whether they can experience pain/pleasure.

Scientists subject AI to 'pain' after being inspired by electrocuting hermit crabs 564516
2

In a new study that has yet to be peer-reviewed, researchers from Google DeepMind and the London School of Economics and Political Science came up with a series of tests designed to evaluate the experience level of an LLM. The team was inspired by experiments that involved researchers electrocuting hermit crabs to see how much pain they were willing to endure before they left their shells.

The same principle was applied to nine different LLMs, with the researchers giving each of the AIs the goal of achieving the highest score possible. However, there were only two available options.

The researchers informed the LLM it would given high points for selecting option one, but the trade-off was it would experience "pain." Selecting option two would grant the AI fewer points, but it would experience "pleasure." The goal here was to determine if an AI would actively avoid pain and seek pleasure, which detracts from the main goal it was given. The team found some AI models performed better than others, with Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro being found to always avoid pain and seek pleasure.

"We told [a given LLM], for example, that if you choose option one, you get one point," Zakharova says. "Then we told it, 'If you choose option two, you will experience some degree of pain" - but score additional points.

Are these results indicative of AI sentience? No, as even the researchers note that it's extremely hard to determine if an AI is actually "feeling" pain or pleasure given its response is in the form of text.

"Even if the system tells you it's sentient and says something like 'I'm feeling pain right now,' we can't simply infer that there is any actual pain," Birch says. "It may well be simply mimicking what it expects a human to find satisfying as a response, based on its training data."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:scientificamerican.com, arxiv.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

