All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB 32GB RAM Kit and KC3000 2TB M.2 SDD

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content'

The Xbox gaming division delivered $15.5 billion in total-year revenues, missing Microsoft's internal expectations due to 'weakness' in content sales.

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content'
Published
Updated
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Xbox delivered a record-breaking Q4 period, but total-year revenues missed Microsoft's expectations due to weak performance of content offerings.

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content' 23
Open Gallery 5

Microsoft just posted up its Q4 and full-year Fiscal Year 2023 results, and based on the figures provided we were able to key in some performance estimates for the Xbox video games division.

According to the info provided by Microsoft, Xbox gaming generated $15.477 billion in total revenues during Fiscal Year 2023, with the Q4 period delivered a record $3.5 billion in earnings. As per usual, the bulk of the division's revenues game from content and services, with Xbox pulling in a total of $12.198 billion in FY23 from game sales, subscriptions, DLC, microtransactions, and other content sold on the Xbox ecosystem.

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content' 223
Open Gallery 5

Microsoft management notes that content was lower than expected, primarily due to "weak" performance of first-party and third-party content revenues.

"Revenue increased 1% and 2% in constant currency, lower-than-expected, due to weakness in first-party and third-party content performance. Xbox content & services revenue up 5% and 6% in constant currency, and Xbox hardware declined 13%," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said during the Fiscal Year 2023 earnings call.

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content' 4
Open Gallery 5

Hardware, conversely, was down 13% year-over-year and delivered $3.296 billion in total FY23 revenues. Microsoft has previously confirmed that Xbox Seires X/S console had been restricted, and Series X consoles in particular had been withheld to utilize in its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming servers.

Xbox revenues hit $15 billion, miss expectations due to 'weak first-party, third-party content' 3
Open Gallery 5

Microsoft expects that Xbox gaming will rise to single to mid digits in FY24, with content & services expected to rise by high digits year-over-year. These estimates do not include impact from the pending Microsoft-Activision merger.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2023 at 5:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.