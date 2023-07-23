All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A Spotify price hike is coming to the US, report claims

Spotify is set to start charging US subscribers more than ever starting as soon as next week according to a new report, with worldwide price hikes coming.

Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

Music fans who use Spotify to listen to their favorite artists are about to start paying more if they also happen to live in the United States, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Spotify intends to increase the price of its monthly subscription in the United States by $1, following similar price hikes by other companies in the music-streaming space.

Open Gallery 2

The move will mean that people who currently pay $9.99 per month for Spotify will see their bills increase to $10.99 instead. It isn't clear when the change will happen but the Wall Street Journal suggests that it might happen as soon as next month. As for the rest of the world, Spotify is thought to be ready to increase the price of its plans in the coming months.

While this is no doubt sure to be a disappointment for Spotify subscribers, it shouldn't be a surprise. Other streamers have also increased their own prices in recent months with Apple Music having done the same.

While Spotify is yet to say why it's increasing its prices, Apple said that licensing costs were behind its own decision.

As 9to5Mac notes, this comes after Spotify also prevented people from paying for its service via the App Store in-app payment system which ensures that it doesn't have to give Apple a slice of its income. That, coupled with the new price hike, suggests that Spotify will now be making considerably more money per subscriber than was previously the case.

While Spotify is yet to confirm anything, we could see something official next week if this report is official.

NEWS SOURCES:wsj.com, 9to5mac.com,

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

