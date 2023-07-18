Probably the worst PC game ever made is somehow getting remastered almost 30 years later

Plumbers Don't Wear Ties is a 90s game regarded as a 'cult classic' - for all the wrong reasons. We're sure the remaster will be tons better (ahem).

Be afraid. In fact, be absolutely stone-cold petrified. Because Plumbers Don't Wear Ties, which is pretty much universally regarded as one of the lowest points of PC gaming ever, is getting a remaster.

The Definitive Edition of the game, remastered by Limited Run - the original was released way back in 1994 - has just been given a release date of September 2023 in a new YouTube trailer which PC Gamer spotted.

And to say we're excited would be, well, a lie. We're about as far from excited as you can get - indeed, so far from that emotion, there aren't suitable words to convey the distance involved.

Okay, so the remaster of Plumbers Don't Wear Ties isn't entirely serious, as you might expect. It's a tongue-firmly-planted-in-cheek return to the 'interactive adventure' with a romcom theme (ahem), released on CD-Rom when that was a big thing in the 90s.

The truth is, it's not much of a game, or anything of a game really. The original Plumbers Don't Wear Ties consists of a bunch of slideshow photos that play out the lives of protagonists John and Jane, complete with a terrible soundtrack and voiceovers.

And occasionally, among the atrocious dialogue, you get to make a choice as to how the story will pan out, with the eventual goal being to get the two would-be lovebirds together. Wait a minute - did we use the word 'story' there? That may be overselling it. By a long shot.

In fairness, we admit we're at least a little bit intrigued to see what a remastered Plumbers Don't Wear Ties will look like, and what Limited Run will do with the game. The trailer (see above) doesn't give much away, but it's not looking like a major revamp, shall we say.

As the name suggests, Limited Run is a publisher that produces limited numbers of retro games, but in this case, the more limited the number, the better, frankly.