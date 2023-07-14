All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple Watch Ultra 2 tipped for 2023 release with 3D-printed parts

The Apple Watch Ultra could be about to get a refresh and it's been suggested that 3D printed parts will be included this time around.

Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

People who already own an Apple Watch Ultra seem to be really big fans of them and those who haven't yet picked one up might be better waiting a little while before they do. That's because a new report appears to confirm that there will be an Apple Watch Ultra 2 later this year.

That's according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuop who posted to his Medium blog to say that Apple is working on the updated Apple Watch Ultra. What's more, it's apparently going to use 3D printing for some of its components. Those components, Kuo's supply chain sources claim, are titanium mechanical parts.

Those components could be any manner of things including the Digital Crown and Action Button, and they're all currently CNC machined. 3D printing could make a big difference for Apple, likely reducing costs and possibly making these parts quicker to produce.

Apple is set to announce a new Apple Watch Series 9 later this year while an updated Apple Watch SE is also a possibility. However, talk of an updated Apple Watch Ultra has been hard to come by although Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had suggested one would arrive this fall.

Little is known about what that Apple Watch Ultra will have to offer buyers, however. The current Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and bests Apple Watch that the company sells and we can expect that to remain the case when the updated model arrives. We can surely expect there to be some sort of upgrade to make picking up a new model worth it for existing customers.

NEWS SOURCES:medium.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

