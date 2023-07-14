All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Twitter claps back at Threads by dishing out $5 million to thousands of users

Twitter has begun paying verified creators a portion of the advertising revenue generated in post replies, and the money is substantial.

Twitter claps back at Threads by dishing out $5 million to thousands of users
Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Creators are receiving thousands of dollars from Twitter as the platform moves to clap back at the recent launch of Threads.

Twitter has announced and has already begun paying creators a portion of the advertising revenue generated in the replies to users' posts. The money is nothing to shake your head at, as thousands of creators are taking to the platform to thank Twitter and share a screenshot of what the platform has paid them.

For example, Brian Krassenstein, a Twitter user with more than 750,000 followers, shared a screenshot that states he's receiving $24,305. The funds will be deposited into the user's Stripe-connected account within the next 72 hours.

Twitter claps back at Threads by dishing out $5 million to thousands of users 26626
Open Gallery 2

Another Twitter user, SK, who has about 230,000 followers, claims to have earned $2,236 from Twitter, while political commentator Benny Johnson, who has 1.7 million followers, says Twitter has paid him nearly $10,000. How does Twitter determine how much an account should be paid? According to reports, Twitter determines the total amount payable by tweet impressions.

Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Clair did some "napkin math" and found that Twitter was paying her $8.52 per million impressions. St. Clair said that between February and July, she had around 840 million impressions, which equates to about $0.0085 CPM (cost per mille), or $8.52 per million impressions.

At the moment, it remains unclear if CPM is locked platform-wide or is different from user to user. If you are interested in finding out if your account is eligible to receive payments, or what kind of content can be monetized, check out Twitter's Creator Monetization Standards here.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV- PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99$64.99$69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$68.00
$68.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2023 at 4:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.