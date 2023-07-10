All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta's Threads app is on track to 100 million users as it reaches 70 million in just 5 days

Meta's newly launched Threads app is on its way to 100 million users, as it attracted more than 70 million users within the first 5 days of its launch.

Meta's Threads app is on track to 100 million users as it reaches 70 million in just 5 days
Meta has released its answer to Twitter, and it's called Threads, a new text-based app that is a direct competitor to Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter.

Rumors circulated social media platforms in the days leading up to the launch of Threads, and while there was hardly any marketing, if any at all, for Threads, that didn't stop the app from seeing a massive rise in popularity within the first days of it being available to download. Now, reports are indicating, along with statements from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Threads is on its way to having 100 million users, as it's already reached 70 million within its first 5 days of being available.

Zuckerberg took to his personal Threads account to announce that the vision for Threads is to create, "an open and friendly public space for conversation. We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas, and discussing what's on your mind." Adding a few days after, "70 million sign-ups on Threads as of this morning. Way beyond our expectations."

The launch of Threads has seemingly rocked Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has threatened Zuckerberg with a lawsuit, claiming that Threads was built by former Twitter staff that unlawfully used Twitter IP to speed up its development.

The battle between the two text-based apps has begun, and whether or not there is any validity to Musk's claims, its undeniable that Threads is off to an impressive start that can be attributed to its full integration with Instagram, which has 1.2 billion users.

NEWS SOURCE:bandt.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

