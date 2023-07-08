All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk Twitter account goes viral by calling Mark Zuckerberg a lizard, 'see you in the cage'

An Elon Musk Twitter account has gone viral by seemingly fooling millions of people with a post that calls Zuckerberg a lizard and a copycat.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

A fake account of Elon Musk has seemingly pulled the wool over millions of people's eyes as a post claiming Mark Zuckerberg is a "lizard boy" has gone viral.

An Elon Musk parody account has put out a tweet that has gained more than 30 million views, more than half a million likes, and even the attention of the real Elon Musk. The Musk parody account posted a tweet that said, "I spent $44 billion for this app, and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It's personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck."

It seems that despite the word 'parody' in the Twitter account's name, many people were fooled by the post, even to the point where the real Elon Musk jumped in and wrote, "So many people think this account is me". Furthermore, users have voiced some concerns within the thread about having parody accounts on Twitter at all, even if it's clearly displayed within the Twitter account's name.

"So WHY do we think it is a good idea to have these accounts that are just purposefully confusing. Could we consider not having them. Just real verified people?" wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user wrote, "I love that you didn't dispute Zuck being a lizard boy," to which the real Musk replied, "Maybe it's just a case of using too much moisturizer."

If you are interested in reading more about the recently released Threads app, Meta's direct competitor to Twitter, check out the below links.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

