All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Elon Musk says how much freedom of speech is costing Twitter per year

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sat down to discuss how much it costs Twitter to maintain its stance on freedom of speech, which has scared advertisers.

Elon Musk says how much freedom of speech is costing Twitter per year
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

Twitter owner Elon Musk has appeared on the 'Real Talk with Zuby' podcast, where he discussed the running cost of having freedom of speech as one of the main priorities on Twitter.

Musk recently sat down for the podcast and was asked about his thoughts on the line between keeping people on a social media platform, selling those people advertising while also making the platform an enjoyable place people can spend time. Musk went on to say that the company took a hit with advertising after the platform opened up its rules and regulations to allow more freedom of speech.

Musk said that Twitter's advertising in North America dropped by more than 50%. Advertiser spending in Europe on Twitter is down about 40%, according to Musk. The Twitter owner said that if the company continued on the same path when he took over in October 2022, it would still have a lot more of that now-missing revenue. Musk goes on to say, "Freedom of speech is pretty expensive". Adding, "Freedom of speech is currently costing about $2 billion a year."

The Twitter owner reiterated and said, "In lost revenue, probably, right now, roughly $2 billion a year." Notably, Musk went on to say that he believes that advertisers will eventually come back to Twitter once they realize the platform isn't purveying hate speech. If you are interested in learning more about Elon Musk and Twitter, check out the full Real Talk with Zuby podcast as Musk dives much deeper into these topics.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$68.94
$68.94 $68.94 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2023 at 8:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.