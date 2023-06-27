All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display concept is gorgeous

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 continues to leak as we get ready for its big unveiling in July and a new cover display concept really whets the appetite.

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display concept is gorgeous
Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 next month and now both phones continue to leak. Now, a concept based on those leaks imagines just what the Galaxy Z Flip 5's rumored cover display upgrade could mean in use.

Reports have already pointed to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 getting a new 3.4-inch cover display which will make a big difference for those who want to be able to use their phone without opening it up. And a concept shared by Twitter user @Vetrox360 shows what that new display could mean for on-screen navigation, the clock app, and animations.

The concept is based on previous leaks and shows how the clock could be opened on-screen but also minimized into the app's icon when not required.

As for that cover display, it should look pretty great thanks to a claimed 305ppi pixel density and an AMOLED construction. On the inside, a 6.7-inch foldable display with a 2640x1080 shouldn't let anyone down, either.

So when can we expect all of the leaks to stop and the official Samsung announcements to happen? The Samsung Unpacked event is set to take place on July 27 in South Korea and that's when the company is largely expected to unveil its next round of foldable flagship phones. Expectations are high as you might imagine, especially as Samsung begins to compete with the recent release of the Google Pixel Fold. All eyes will be on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to see how that stacks up to Google's first foldable.

NEWS SOURCES:sammobile.com, samsung.com, twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

