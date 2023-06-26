All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US government to spend $42 billion to make high-speed broadband universal by 2030

The US government has announced its plans to bring high-speed broadband to the entire country and sets a target of 2030 to get it done.

Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Some good news for those living in a broadband dead zone as the US government has announced that it's planning to spend $42 billion across the country's 50 states and territories "to make access to high-speed broadband universal by 2030."

As for areas that will be getting an upgrade, the announcement from the White House notes that it will use the new Federal Communications Commission coverage map detailing gaps in access to broadband. Two of the biggest state in the US, Texas, and California, will receive the most funding - USD 3.1 billion and USD 1.9 billion, respectively.

"It's the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever," President Joe Biden said in a White House address. "Because for today's economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity, or water, or other basic services."

As all states will need their plans before being granted funds, 20% of the money is expected to be distributed later this year, though it's being reported that plans for the rollout could take up to 2025 before being finalized. And then there's the actual work to upgrade the broadband in what will predominantly be regional or remote locations - hence the 2030 target.

The real question is, what speeds will be provided in the new deal? The official announcement doesn't mention any specifics though we assume it will be 100 MB down and 20 MB up, per the FCC's proposed standard for high-speed broadband. 1 GB would be nice, though that's probably not on the cards.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

