YouTube to launch its own gaming platform called 'Playables'

Google is reportedly rolling out a gaming platform under its subsidiary company YouTube, and it's slated to be an online gaming experience.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Reports indicate that Google is currently testing a new online gaming experience that it plans on rolling out under its subsidiary company, YouTube.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal on Friday revealed that Google sent an email to its employees informing them to playtest a new product it's calling "Playables". As the report states, Playables is currently being tested, and employees that were invited have been instructed to explore and evaluate the gaming capabilities of the platform, which includes arcade titles such as Stack Bounce.

Notably, the titles that are available on the platform have been locked to web browsers only, with no word of an official YouTube client to launch larger games. For example, reports state that each title that is being play tested is playable through YouTube's web browser and Google's Android and Apple's iOS operating systems.

Google's push into the gaming market with Playables is an attempt by the company to capitalize on the popularity of YouTube and its continued expansion of YouTube Gaming, which has recently become more popular after many streamers decided to make the switch from Twitch to YouTube. At the moment, it's unclear how YouTube plans on monetizing this new feature or if Playables will simply be an avenue for gamers to download apps that are already on the Google Play Store.

It should be noted that Google hasn't officially announced anything regarding Playables, and that the information contained within this article is subject to change. For more information, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:businesstoday.in, gizmochina.com, essentiallysports.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

