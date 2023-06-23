All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
James Cameron compares imploded OceanGate submersible to sinking of the Titanic

James Cameron, the director of the Titanic movie, has compared the tragic OceaGate submersible implosion to the sinking of the Titanic.

Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Officials have announced a grim ending to the missing OceanGate submarine that contained five passengers on a journey to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, 12,500 feet below the surface of the ocean.

US Coast Guard announced that debris from the Titan submersible that went missing on Sunday was discovered on the sea bed, approximately 1,600 feet from the hull of the Titanic. The debris indicated that the Titan submersible imploded on its way down to the sea floor, killing all five passengers. James Cameron, the director of the Titanic movie, has compared the tragedy of the OceanGate submersible with the events that led to the sinking of the Titanic.

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result. For us, it's a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded," said Cameron to ABC. Cameron is referring to the many signs OceanGate's submersible wasn't at regulatory standard to be journeying at such depts of extreme pressure.

Many of these warnings, which included written letters to the company by submergence engineers warning passengers shouldn't be carried on Titan, were ignored by OceanGate.

"To take place at the same exact site with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think it's just astonishing," Cameron said. "It's really quite surreal."

Paul-Henri "PH" Nargeolet, a passenger aboard the Titan that died, was mourned by Cameron, who said, "PH, the French legendary submersible dive pilot was a friend of mine. I've known PH for 25 years, and for him to have died tragically in this way is almost impossible for me to process."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

