The Nothing Phone (2) could be more expensive than you thought

The Nothing Phone (2) will be announced next month but a new leak suggests that those saving up for one might have to save a little more than expected.

The Nothing Phone (2) could be more expensive than you thought
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to be officially unveiled properly during an event in London on July 11, and expectations are high for a phone that will signal the beginning of the company's smartphone presence in the United States. But anyone hoping for a budget option is set to be left disappointed.

That's because a new leak suggests that the Nnothing Phone (2) will sell for €729 (~$802) if you go for the base model with 256GB of storage. Upgrade that to the 512GB model and you'll pay €849 (~$934). That's according to a leak by French outlet Dealabs that was picked up by Android Authority, at least.

Interstingly, Nothing founder Carl Pei has tweeted about the leak, and he isn't happy. Asking "who leaked this?" and leaving it at that, Pei has left people in something of a quandary. Is Pei upset because the leak has outed his pricing plans a couple of weeks early? Or, just as likely, is the price nothing like the ones that we have seen today and he's simply venting his frustration at the fact that incorrect information is now being reported?

We'll have to wait until July 11 to find out, it seems.

As for the phone itself, that's expected to have some flagship chops which might explain that price. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip is expected to be at the heart of the setup alongside a 4,700mAh battery. Beyond that details are hard to come by, but this is thought to be a phone with plenty going for it. Hopes are high, but so might be the price.

NEWS SOURCES:nothing.tech, androidauthority.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

