This 15-inch MacBook Air teardown confirms what we already knew - it's a bigger MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air is now on sale and it's already been taken apart to confirm just what's going on inside the biggest MacBook Air ever made.

When Apple announced the 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 it brought to an end months of rumors and speculation. And it gave us exactly what we expect it to give us - a MacBook Air that was just like the 13-inch model but butter.

Now, the folks at iFixit have taken a new 15-inch MacBook Air apart to confirm just what's going on inside and then ascertain just how easily that laptop can be repaired. Apple hasn't done too well on that front in recent years, and as expected, the 15-inch MacBook Air is not going to change that anytime soon.

The iFixit teardown ultimately comes to the conclusion that the new MacBook Air is pretty poor in terms of repairability. The reasons all revolve around that M2 chip that's used to power the new laptop. Not only can that not be replaced, but the same goes for the RAM and storage because they're all so intricately connected to the chip itself. The RAM is actually part of the chip these days, making it impossible to upgrade.

As for the construction of the 15-inch MacBook Air itself, the teardown confirms that it does have a larger battery than the smaller model but that's used to power that bigger display. The result is that you'll get around the same battery life as you would from the 13-inch model.

Beyond that, Apple has indeed given the 15-inch version two extra speakers just as it said that it had, while you don't need to take the MacBook Air apart to notice that the trackpad is larger ont he bigger model also.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is perhaps the best laptop for a whole lot of people right now, and you can buy yours now assuming that poor repairability isn't an issue for you.