Intel is ditching the 'i' in its CPU branding for a simpler Intel Core and Core Ultra naming

With the upcoming release of the Meteor Lake generation, Intel is making a big change to how it names various CPU models with Intel Core and Core Ultra.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

No more i3, i5, and i7, as Intel is shifting to a simpler naming convention for its CPUs, starting with upcoming 'Meteor Lake' processors. Intel's naming conventions for desktop and laptop processors have been the same for over a decade, so undoubtedly, there'll be some adjustment.

So then, what can we expect? Intel notes that without the "i," products will follow simple Core 3, Core 5, and Core 7 branding. The new naming scheme doesn't stop there, as Intel will introduce a new processor tier - Intel Core Ultra - for the most advanced client processors. So basically, you're looking at Intel Core for mainstream CPUs and Intel Core Ultra for enthusiast high-performance models.

This means you can expect product names like Intel Core 7 14700 and possibly Intel Core Ultra 9 14900. There are examples and not indicative of any upcoming products.

Intel is making the change now because it feels Meteor Lake presents "an inflection point in Intel's client processor roadmap." Namely, it uses the new Intel 4 process node and features a chiplet design (enabled by Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology) that will deliver improved power efficiency and performance.

Meteor Lake CPUs, which will be the "14th Generation Core" processors, will also feature a dedicated AI engine called Intel AI Boost.

"Our client roadmap demonstrates how Intel prioritizes innovation and technology leadership with products like Meteor Lake, focused on power efficiency and AI at scale," said Caitlin Anderson, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Computing Group Sales. "To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure to help PC buyers better differentiate the best of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings."

NEWS SOURCE:intel.com

