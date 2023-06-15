All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

PCIe 7 specifications highlight impressive 512 GB/s speeds and a launch window of 2027

PCIe 7.0 specifications show that it will be able to deliver 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via an x16 configuration.

PCIe 7 specifications highlight impressive 512 GB/s speeds and a launch window of 2027
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

PCI-SIG has published specifications for PCI Express (PCIe) 7.0, and you're looking at some impressive speed increases when it's set to be released and finalized in 2025. But with that, we probably won't see PCIe Gen7 hardware until 2027, and PCIe Gen6 is right around the corner.

PCI-SIG is developing PCIe 7.0, with specifications outlined, image credit: PCI-SIG.
Open Gallery 3

PCI-SIG is developing PCIe 7.0, with specifications outlined, image credit: PCI-SIG.

From the specifications released this week, PCIe 7.0 will be able to deliver 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via an x16 configuration. This effectively doubles the speed with each new version as PCIe 5.0 tops out at 128 GB/s and PCIe 6.0 at 256 GB/s.

The specifications also mean that members have agreed to key features for the new PCIe 7.0 technology alongside the architecture - which will also support backward compatibility like existing PCIe specifications. Getting all technical, the impressive data transfer rate and bandwidth in PCIe Gen7 will use pulse amplitude modulation with four levels (PAM4) of signaling, 1b/1b flit mode encoding, and forward error correction (FEC).

PCI-SIG has doubled PCIe specification bandwidth every three years, image credit: PCI-SIG.
Open Gallery 3

PCI-SIG has doubled PCIe specification bandwidth every three years, image credit: PCI-SIG.

PCIe Gen7 hasn't been finalized, and the full details have yet to be made public, but the bandwidth target point to a doubling of speed compared to PCIe Gen6, which also doubles the speed of PCIe Gen5. Of course, new tech means increased costs, so we don't know how this will impact things like PCB design and what additional materials or other considerations will need to occur.

On that front, PCI-SIG notes that it's designing PCIe Gen7 for things like 800 Gig Ethernet, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), High-Performance Computing (HPC), Quantum Computing, Hyperscale Data Centers, and Cloud.

"With the forthcoming PCIe 7.0 specification, PCI-SIG continues our 30-year commitment to delivering industry-leading specifications that push the boundaries of innovation," said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairperson. "As PCIe technology continues to evolve to meet the high bandwidth demands, our workgroups will focus on channel parameters and reach and improving power efficiency."

Buy at Amazon

MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2TB

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$329.99
$329.99 - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$329.99
$329.99 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2023 at 11:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcisig.com, businesswire.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.