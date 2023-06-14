All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Your Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting a new lifesaving feature

Samsung is going to give its wearables the ability to detect heart rate fluctuations and then alert the wearer so that they can get medical attention.

Your Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting a new lifesaving feature
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch or plan on picking one up in the future you could one day be thanking it for saving your life. That's thanks to the news that it's getting a new health feature after years of forcing wearers to watch on as Apple Watch owners have their own lies saved by the same thing.

The feature in question is irregular heartbeat recognition and notifications, something that has been a staple feature of the Apple Watch for years. It's also been proven to help save lives, alerting people to an issue with their heart or other problems even when they were unaware that something was amiss. Now, it's coming to a Samsung Galaxy Watch near you.

Samsung Galaxy watch 5 - image: samsung.com
Open Gallery 2

Samsung Galaxy watch 5 - image: samsung.com

The feature was first cleared by the FDA back in May 2023 but there's now been another step on the road to making it available to users around the world. The Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has now also given the wearable the approval it needs for use in that country, too.

The new monitoring and alerts will come to Samsung's Health app in 13 different countries starting this summer, with the Galaxy Watch 6 set to be the first wearable to sport the feature. Countries coming online include Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, UAE, Korea, and the US.

While the Galaxy Watch 6 will be the first to support the new feature, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will also come on board later this year thanks to a One UI 5 Watch update.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$341.00
- - -
Buy
$399.00
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2023 at 9:04 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.samsung.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.