Reddit's CEO isn't worried about the 8,000+ subreddits going offline, 'this one will pass'

Nearly 10,000 subreddits have joined the digital picket line by protesting the recent changes Reddit has made to its API pricing for third-party developers.

More than 8,000 subreddits that contain more than 40 million members have decided to go dark, or offline, in protest to Reddit's changes to its API pricing that are expected to be implemented as early as next month. Reddit communities have expressed their distain for company's changes to its API as third-party developers that are behind some extremely popular third-party Reddit tools will now need to pay exorbitant fees to keep their apps up and running.

Notably, these changes to Reddit's API pricing came after the company realized a large portion of the platform's data was being used to train potentially lucrative AI-powered tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. In an effort to charge AI developers for Reddits plethora of data the company has increased its price, which has led to Reddit moderators feeling the pinch. Many moderators of subreddits use third-party tools to speed up their moderating process, which they do voluntarily.

Many moderators feel like their free work has been undermined as the changes to Reddits API pricing make it virtually impossible for these third-party apps and tools to exist, thus making their voluntary job much more difficult.

Reddit has said that it needs to make these changes in order for the company to stay afloat. Now, an internal Reddit memo obtained by The Verge reveals the Reddit CEO Steve Huffman's response to the thousands of subreddits going dark. Some of the most important parts are bolded.