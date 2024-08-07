Reddit CEO says users will soon be able to earn themselves money

During Reddit's quarterly earnings report company CEO Steve Huffman said the platform is working on a new monetization method for users.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

Reddit is preparing to release new monetization methods for the millions of users on its platform, according to the company's CEO, Steven Huffman, who described many new changes coming to the social platform.

Reddit CEO says users will soon be able to earn themselves money 6556165
Open Gallery 2

Huffman said during the earnings call that Reddit is working on a way users of the platform will be able to earn money, and that this method will be released later this year. More specifically, Huffman said that Reddit's new monetization method will "empower our users to create and earn money on the platform this year" and that more details will be released in the "coming quarters."

This wasn't the only change mentioned by Huffman, as the CEO said officials have been looking at revolutionizing Reddit search, as behind the scenes, they are testing "new search result pages powered by AI to summarize and recommend content, helping users dive deeper." Huffman was asked how Reddit plans on maintaining its unique online culture while also rolling out new features to the platform. Huffman said that in his experience as CEO, adding new ways of using Reddit won't destroy what makes Reddit a popular platform.

According to Huffman, "the existing altruistic, free version of Reddit will continue to exist and grow and thrive just the way it has," and the new monetization methods "unlock the door for new use cases, new types of subreddits that can be built, that may have exclusive content or private areas, things of that nature."

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/7/2024 at 5:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags