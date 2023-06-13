The Nothing Phone (2) finally has a launch date - and it's just around the corner.

The Nothing Phone (2) will officially be unveiled in a month's time and expectations are high that it will be a big launch for Carl Pei's company.

If you've been waiting to get your hands-on the next big phone from Nothing, you won't have to wait too much longer. That's because the company has finally confirmed when the Phone (2) will be unveiled - and it isn't all that far away.

In a post to Twitter, Nothing confirmed that the Phone (2) will be unveiled on 11 July. That's just a month away, and while the company didn't go into details about what the phone will have up its sleeve we do have some bits and pieces that we're pretty confident in already.

At the top of that list is the fact that we're expecting the Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Qualcomm had already confirmed that one of its chips would be used months ago and while some had hoped for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, that doesn't appear to be in the cards.

We also expect that Nothing will keep the updates rolling for at least three years to ensure that the Phone (2) lasts for a good long while, too.

Beyond that, there isn't an awful lot that we know beyond the fact that the Phone (2) will be the first Nothing phone to go on sale in any kind of quantities in the United States. That alone makes this a big release for Nothing, so expectations are that it will pull out all the stops to make sure that the launch goes well.

With all of that in mind, 11 July is already shaping up to be a big day for phone fans, especially those in the United States.