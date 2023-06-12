All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will change how the game is played forever

CD Projekt Red has announced the newest DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and it's expected to completely overhaul almost every aspect of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will change how the game is played forever
Published
2 minutes & read time

A brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer has been released for its upcoming expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, with a wide array of details involving the forthcoming DLC.

CD Projekt Red has shared a whole bunch of information regarding Cyberpunk's first DLC, which is to be set in a new district of Night City called Dog Town. Taking place during the main story of the game, players will be able to access it with any of their current saved games.

Many of the game's core systems have had a complete rework following the famously messy and buggy launch of the game in late 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will change how the game is played forever 258741
Open Gallery 5

Cyberpunk's creative director Pawl Sasko told Video Games Chronicle, "All the core, main systems of the game have been redone or updated in a major way". He then followed by saying, "The biggest ones are the perks and skill trees, which have been rebuilt completely."

Many aspects of the original game seem to have had a whole lot of development, including the AI, Police system, Open world, vehicle combat, UI, and even the entire progression and difficulty curve of the game. Sasko even went as far as saying, "There are very few systems that we didn't change or update."

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will change how the game is played forever 3652
Open Gallery 5

A leaked price of $US35 was also debunked by CD Projekt Red Sunday evening as they confirmed the expansions cost to be $US29.99.

The trailer introduces us to Night Cities' new district called Dog Town. According to CD Projekt Red, Dog Town is a vastly dense and overpopulated region, offering exciting new gameplay options thanks to its newly improved AI. It also gives us a glimpse at Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, continuing the tradition of Cyberpunk's celebrity-themed cast.

Despite its less-than-ideal launch, Cyberpunk has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, allowing for a significant allocation of development hours, and it certainly shows. CD Projekt Red has clearly gone above and beyond to make sure that their second franchise release goes over much smoother.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will change how the game is played forever 96325
Open Gallery 5

With the majority of the game's mechanics having an overhaul, it would seem like the perfect excuse to start over fresh with a new game come the September 26th release date.

Unfortunately, some of the new content being introduced in Phantom Liberty will be locked behind the $29.99 paywall. Certain content, such as the new Relic skill tree, will require both a new expansion and a new character. While other content, such as car chases, vehicle combat, and the new and improved police system, will be available to all residents of Night City.

With all these new changes to the core aspects of the game, as well as a whole bunch of new content, we can only hope that Cyberpunk's first expansion can fill the holes left by the original title launch.

No support for HDDs.
Open Gallery 5

No support for HDDs.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$19.40
$19.40 $19.45 $17.49
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$19.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2023 at 5:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, kotaku.com.au, rockpapershotgun.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.