GameStop board fires CEO, stock plummets overnight

GameStop's board of directors abruptly fires CEO Matthew Furlong without cause, cancels earnings call, and appoints Ryan Cohen as executive chairman.

GameStop's board of directors has decided to fire CEO Matthew Furlong and establish Ryan Cohen as the executive chairman of the company.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Following years of operational losses, GameStop has shaken up its leadership team in an effort to further pivot towards transformation. GameStop's board of directors has fired former CEO Matthew Furlong without cause, as allowed in Furlong's employment contract, and has moved Ryan Cohen as the executive chairman. The announcement was made alongside GameStop's Q1 operational performance report which confirmed the company would not be holding a conference call for shareholders.

Following the announcement, GameStop ($GME) stock fell by over 19% from $26.11 to $21.09 in after-hours trading.

4

Ryan Cohen joined GameStop's board in 2021 and his company, RC Ventures, has nearly 12% stake in $GME. Cohen has been instrumental in shifting GameStop towards the digital direct-to-consumer e-commerce market as well as leading other expansion efforts including the controversial GameStop NFT marketplace.

GameStop's 10-Q filings show that the company actually reduced its operational losses in Q1 2023 to $50.5 million, as opposed to $157.9 million in Q1 2022. This reduction in losses was primarily driven by reduced cost of sales and a hefty $106 million reduction in SG&A expenses.

4

Below is a copy of the leadership change announcement from GameStop: