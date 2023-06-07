All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Bill Gates says it's okay to start calling him a gamer now

POPULAR

'Am I a gamer? For a long time, I would have said no because I don't spend hundreds of hours going deep on one game.' Bill Gates, Gamer.

Bill Gates says it's okay to start calling him a gamer now
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Looking through the annals of Microsoft history and lore, during the early days of the Windows operating system, Bill Gates had to uninstall Minesweeper from his PC because he became addicted and realized that the games were eating up most of his time. It got so bad that one story states that engineers had to fabricate an unattainable Minesweeper high score just to get him to stop playing.

Bill Gates and fellow gamer, The Rock.
Open Gallery 3

Bill Gates and fellow gamer, The Rock.

Bill Gates has a long and complicated history with video games; he's a fan; he dabbles but doesn't really get into them outside of the occasional sports game. He's played Halo but hasn't devoted countless hours to playing multiplayer on Xbox Live.

Then there's his initial skepticism about releasing a dedicated console, the Xbox, which according to reports, felt like an insult to his and Microsoft's legacy.

That little Minesweeper analogy is apt because it turns out Bill Gates - like just about everyone else - is a gamer at heart. In a new post about Gabrielle Zevin's video game-centric novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, he writes, "The definition of a gamer is becoming a lot broader and more inclusive, and it might be fair to start calling me one."

From playing Tetris and early arcade games to a recent obsession with Wordle, this new novel resonated with Bill Gates deeply, reminding him of his relationship with Paul Allen, the creation of Microsoft, and the early days of computing.

He hails the novel's video game premise and themes as "a terrific metaphor for human connection." Does this mean Bill Gates is about to roll a Barbarian in Diablo IV and sink hundreds of hours in Sanctuary? Probably not, though Blizzard's new action RPG certainly has that 'addicting' quality - so who knows?

Buy at Amazon

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A novel

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/7/2023 at 1:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gatesnotes.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.