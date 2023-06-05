Apple might finally ditch this one Siri annoyance at WWDC 2023

Apple is said to be planning a change to the Siri wake phrase that will make it quicker and easier to get the digital assistant's attention.

Apple's WWDC 2023 opening keynote is now just a matter of hours away and there are plenty of rumors that point to what the company plans to announce. We've seen various rumors relating to the hotly-anticipated Reality Pro headset, but there might be a free upgrade coming for hardware that we already have.

That upgrade could make Siri much easier to use, especially if you're someone who finds that you have to get the digital assistant's attention using the "Hey Siri" command a lot. Because that command might finally be going away.

That doesn't mean that you won't be able to get Siri to respond without pressing a button or anything else so draconian, however. Instead, it now appears that Apple is finally ready to shorten that wake phrase - choosing to simply go with a quick "Siri" instead.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least. Gurman had made a similar suggestion towards the end of 2022 when he said that Apple was working on shortening the phrase that people use to interact with Siri hands-free.

Now., Gurman has taken to Twitter to say that we should look for this new wake phrase to possibly be announced as part of the WWDC 2023 shenanigans. If that's the case, it appears that Apple is ready to change "Hey Siri" to just "Siri" when it launches iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17, watchOS 10 later this year.

While the change isn't a huge one in itself, it will shorten the phrase that some people find themselves saying repeatedly. If that's the case, this has the potential to be one of those changes that might not seem huge on the face of it but will make a bigger difference over the course of a user's day or week.

Apple is expected to announce its new software during the WWDC 2023 opening keynote later today, with new hardware also on the horizon. If the rumors are true we can expect Apple to announce the first 15-inch MacBook Air as well as an upgraded M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio. The biggest announcement will surely be the Reality Pro headset, however, with Apple set to finally unveil something that has been the subject of rumors for years at this point. The headset us unlikely to ship until later this year however, likely to allow developers time to get their apps ready ahead of the big release to the public in or around this coming November or December.