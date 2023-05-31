All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Patriot's first PCIe Gen5 SSD hits 12.4 GB/s without a massive cooler

Patriot Memory and Viper Gaming brought the company's first high-speed PCIe Gen5 SSD to Computex 2023, and its cooler is impressive and small.

Patriot's first PCIe Gen5 SSD hits 12.4 GB/s without a massive cooler
Published
Updated
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Regarding new PCIe Gen5 SSDs, we're in the middle of an arms race, where it's all about hitting speeds previously unheard of in the storage space. As with all things tech, going faster means generating more heat, and when it comes to new PCIe Gen5 storage - additional cooling is no longer an option.

The new Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, image credit: Patriot.
Open Gallery 3

The new Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, image credit: Patriot.

Heatsinks, pipes, and active fans for SSDs are here - and even liquid cooling. The first PCIe Gen5 products to hit the scene that pushed sequential read speeds up to 10GB/s required some serious cooling.

With Patriot debuting its first PCIe Gen5 drive at Computex 2023, the Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, the company has managed to deliver impressive sequential read speeds of up to 12,400MB/s (12.4GB/s) and write speeds up to 11,800MB/s (11.8GB/s) using a low-profile cooler.

At first glance, it looks like the sort of heatsink you'd find on a PCIe Gen4 SSD designed for the PlayStation 5, except that it's not, and there's a tiny little fan making it an actively cooled PCIe Gen5 SSD. Or, as Patriot Memory and Viper Gaming put it, an 'Active Thermal Dissipation SSD.'

The final Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD will feature a cable to suit its look, image credit: Patriot.
Open Gallery 3

The final Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD will feature a cable to suit its look, image credit: Patriot.

We've been told that release info for the Viper PV553 will be coming soon, but we know it will be available in capacities from 1TB up to 4TB. After seeing it in person at Computex, we can imagine that this will be high on the list for many looking for a high-speed PCIe Gen5 option that doesn't come attached to a massive cooling tower of pipe and other thermal bits and pieces.

Buy at Amazon

Patriot Viper VP4300 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x 4 Solid State Drive

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$124.99
$129.99$129.99$129.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2023 at 4:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.