All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Assassin's Creed Mirage is $50 and includes a free PS5 upgrade

Ubisoft has priced its next Assassin's Creed game below the normal $70 MSRP of current-gen titles, and continues the cross-gen free upgrade promo too.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is $50 and includes a free PS5 upgrade
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Ubisoft has lowered the price of its next Assassin's Creed game below the current $70 MSRP for new titles.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is $50 and includes a free PS5 upgrade 9
Open Gallery 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage will cost $50 on all platforms, well below the current $70 price tag for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games. Ubisoft is also continuing its cross-gen free upgrades with Mirage, and the $50 version is cross-gen. That means it will include both a last-gen copy of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside entitlements to download a current-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This is welcome news for consumers who feel pressure from the new $70 baseline price for new games. Based on our findings, a portion of gamers feel that $70 too much money for AAA titles, and Sony sales data suggests that consumers are indeed buying less games, possibly due to higher costs.

It's worth noting that Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't as big as Valhalla and was originally meant to be an expansion to AC Valhalla before it spun off into its own project. It takes place in Baghdad and will star Basim, one of the main characters from Valhalla, in a stand-alone adventure.

The main selling point of AC Mirage is a return to classic parkour and the kind of black box missions that were in the original games pre-Origins, so the overall scope of the experience has been dialed down from the epic grand fantasy and engagement mechanics of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Despite being a smaller game, it's possible Ubisoft wants to make up for this price disparity with microtransactions. Based on game listings it looks like Mirage has in-game purchases and the upgraded digital deluxe version includes cosmetics and items too.

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed® Mirage Launch Edition, PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/28/2023 at 12:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.