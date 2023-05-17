GTA 6 could release in 2024 or 2025, Rockstar Games parent company indicates

Grand Theft Auto 6 could help Take-Two Interactive make an extra $2.46 billion in earnings for Fiscal Year 2025, which runs from April 2024 - March 2025.

New forecasts from Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive suggests Grand Theft Auto 6's possible release window.

GTA 6 could release in 2024, 2025, or even 2026, Take-Two Interactive management today indicated. The company says it plans to make a record-breaking $8 billion in net bookings in Fiscal Year 2025, which runs from April 2024 through March 2025. This new forecast is up over $2.46 billion over the previous FY25 estimate of $5.539 billion.

"We believe that we will enter our next phase of growth in Fiscal 2025, as we plan to deliver several groundbreaking titles that we anticipate will set new standards of quality and success and enable us to deliver over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum with additional growth in operating performance in Fiscal 2026."

The new FY25 net bookings guidance is $2.46 billion higher than the previous guidance (below).

It's highly likely that Grand Theft Auto VI could be responsible for this drastic net bookings increase. History shows that GTA V helped the Grand Theft Auto franchise make over $1.55 billion revenues in the game's FY14 launch year. It's possible that GTA VI could beat GTA V's initial sales and make up the bulk of the extra $2.46 billion net bookings that's forecasted for FY25.

Take-Two also expects Fiscal Year 2026 to deliver record earnings, too, and FY26 is forecast to beat FY25. It's likely that GTA 6 is planned for a FY25 release, and will continue raking in revenues throughout the next yearly period to boost FY26's earnings through online-driven modes and repeated game sales.

Take-Two's old net bookings guidance.

It's however possible that GTA VI may not be the only reason for such a sharp jump. Take-Two could release a lot of games through FY25 to help boost net bookings.

Remember that Take-Two Interactive currently has 52 projects in development that are planned to release from FY24 to FY26, including 17 Immersive Core games.

GTA VI counts as an Immersive Core game, but it's not the only one. There's also heavy-hitters like the next BioShock, annualized sports games like NBA2K which also generate lots of revenues, and Judas, the new game from Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games.

Take-Two also confirmed that it had delayed games outside of its current FY24 period, which ends in March 2024:

"We also issued guidance for Fiscal 2024, which includes Net Bookings in the range of $5.45 to $5.55 billion. Our forecast reflects the challenging consumer backdrop, as well as an extension of the development timelines for several high-profile, long-awaited titles in our pipeline."