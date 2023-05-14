All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan

Nintendo's first-party game sales made up 81% of total software revenues since the Switch's launch to present, representing over $27 billion in earnings.

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan
Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

Unlike its competitors at PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo has made most of its software revenues from first-party games.

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan 1334
Open Gallery 6

Surprising no one, earnings reports clearly show that people buy Nintendo hardware to play Nintendo games. What is surprising, however, is just how much money that the company makes from first-party games versus third-party titles.

According to data published by the Japanese games firm and analyzed by TweakTown, Nintendo has made over $34.5 billion from software in the past 7 years since the Switch's release. Revenues from first-party games represent 81% of Nintendo's total software revenues, or $27.9 billion of the total. On the other hand, third-party game revenues were 19% or about $6.6 billion across the Switch's current lifespan.

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan 3313
Open Gallery 6

While we do know that the Nintendo Switch platform has generated over $69 billion in total revenues, we can't be sure how much of this first-party and third-party software total was from the Switch and not other platforms like the 3DS.

Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch recently broke 1 billion game sales, which means the Switch platform makes up over 18% of all the software units that Nintendo has sold across the history of its consoles and handhelds (about 5.592 billion).

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan 3413
Open Gallery 6

What's even more impressive is that the Switch has managed to sell over 1 billion games across a library of titles that spans 1,868 games, which represents a games-available-to-games-sold ratio of over 55%. We can only imagine how many of these game unit sales were first-party titles.

Below we have a few charts that show the first-party vs third-party game revenue trends across a quarterly basis from the Switch's March 2017 launch to March 2023.

Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan 1613
Open Gallery 6
Nintendo made $27 billion from first-party games across Switch's lifespan 1413
Open Gallery 6

Nintendo Fiscal Year 2023 Content Index

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$68.95$69.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2023 at 4:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.