All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS?

The Nintendo Switch has now shipped over 125 million consoles worldwide, but a question remains: Can the Switch dethrone the DS and become hardware king?

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS?
Published
Updated
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Nintendo's handheld-console hybrid just entered its 7th year on the market, but that hasn't stopped the platform from shipping over 125 million units.

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS? 554
Open Gallery 6

The Nintendo Switch is understandably cooling down as it enters Year 7, however total cumulative worldwide shipments have broken 125.62 million as of March 30, 2023. The Switch could very well become Nintendo's best-selling hardware ecosystem of all time and dethrone the DS. How likely is that to happen, though?

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS? 41
Open Gallery 6

Before we celebrate the Switch's milestone, we need to take a closer look at the system's overall shipment trends. FY23 shipments were actually down a considerable 5 million units year-over-year to 17.97 million. Nintendo also missed its shipment target by over 1 million units for the year. Nintendo says Switch production has been affected by the shortage of semiconductors in the first half of FY23.

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS? 39
Open Gallery 6

Of the 17.97 million Switch consoles sold during the year, the Switch OLED models led the strongest demand, followed up by the base units and then the handheld-only Switch Lite.

Now let's take a look at whether or not the Switch can beat the DS, and if so, how long it will take.

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS? 42
Open Gallery 6

Nintendo expects to ship even less Switch models in FY24, this current fiscal year, signalling the system is entering the end phase of its lifecycle. This forecast would push total cumulative Switch shipments to 147.65 million, which is shy of the DS' mighty 154.02 million shipments.

Switch hits 125.62 million sales, can it beat the Nintendo DS? 43
Open Gallery 6

A quick bit of math shows Nintendo would need to ship over 13.5 million Switch consoles in FY25 to push total Switch lifetime shipments past the DS' high water mark. This could be very unlikely to happen in Year 8 of the Switch's lifecycle, especially if Nintendo releases new next-gen hardware.

On the other hand, it's possible the new console will be recognized as part of the Switch family, and if so, then it's highly likely the Switch ecosystem of products would become the best-selling hardware of all time. But with at least 4 hardware varieties on the market, that would be expected.

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2023 at 4:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.