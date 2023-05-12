All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google explains why its Coral Pixel 7a costs more than the other colors

Google has confirmed that it had overcharged people for the Coral Pixel 7a and that buyers will get a refund for the extra money they paid.

Google explains why its Coral Pixel 7a costs more than the other colors
Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

When Google announced the Pixel 7a earlier this week there were a handful of colors to choose from. But anyone who wanted the best one - the gorgeous Coral color - has to buy their new phone directly from the company itself. And that posed one problem.

Those buying a Coral Pixel 7a from Google's UK store quickly spotted that the company was selling that one color for £50 more than the others. Oddly, the price hike was only in place for that one color and also only in that one part of the world. Anyone buying the Coral color anywhere else on the planet paid the same price as they would if they bought a different color altogether.

It wasn't clear exactly why that was the case and, it turns out, it shouldn't have been the case at all. Google says that the £50 markup was a mistake, adding that people will receive refunds as a result. Orders won't be canceled, thankfully. Buyers will just get their £50 back instead.

In an email sent to those who bought the Coral Pixel 7a, Google said that the product was incorrectly priced higher than the other colors and that a £50 refund will be issued to the original form of payment - no action is required on the part of the customer.

While this is all of course very good news, we'd still like to know exactly what went down and why nobody spotted the price oddity sooner. Still, at least now people in the UK can buy the only color Pixel 7a that buyers should be choosing without overpaying for it.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2023 at 3:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, store.google.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.