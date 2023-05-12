Google explains why its Coral Pixel 7a costs more than the other colors

Google has confirmed that it had overcharged people for the Coral Pixel 7a and that buyers will get a refund for the extra money they paid.

When Google announced the Pixel 7a earlier this week there were a handful of colors to choose from. But anyone who wanted the best one - the gorgeous Coral color - has to buy their new phone directly from the company itself. And that posed one problem.

Those buying a Coral Pixel 7a from Google's UK store quickly spotted that the company was selling that one color for £50 more than the others. Oddly, the price hike was only in place for that one color and also only in that one part of the world. Anyone buying the Coral color anywhere else on the planet paid the same price as they would if they bought a different color altogether.

It wasn't clear exactly why that was the case and, it turns out, it shouldn't have been the case at all. Google says that the £50 markup was a mistake, adding that people will receive refunds as a result. Orders won't be canceled, thankfully. Buyers will just get their £50 back instead.

In an email sent to those who bought the Coral Pixel 7a, Google said that the product was incorrectly priced higher than the other colors and that a £50 refund will be issued to the original form of payment - no action is required on the part of the customer.

While this is all of course very good news, we'd still like to know exactly what went down and why nobody spotted the price oddity sooner. Still, at least now people in the UK can buy the only color Pixel 7a that buyers should be choosing without overpaying for it.