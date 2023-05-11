All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Android 14 will save you a tap if your PIN is super secure

Google's latest Android 14 beta tests a new feature that automatically unlocks a phone after the final digit of a long PIN has been entered.

Android 14 will save you a tap if your PIN is super secure
Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

OK, so we all know that having a longer PIN is a good way to make sure that our phones are safe and secure. But really, who wants to go about entering a PIN that's multiple digits long? That's why we have biometric security with face and fingerprint unlocks, right?

Well, sure. But sometimes entering a PIN is the only way to get in, and now Google is working on a way to make entering longer PINs less annoying.

With Android today you have to enter a long PIN and then confirm that you're done so that the phone will unlock. But the latest Android 14 beta does away with that final step, automatically signing you in when you successfully enter a PIN that's at least six digits in length. You can see it in action in the tweet embedded above.

While perhaps not a huge deal - all you're really doing here is saving a tap - this removal of an extra tap is one good example of removing the friction that can otherwise get annoying quickly.

The feature is called Auto-confirm unlock and it was first found in a preview developer preview of Android 14. But this is the first time that the feature has actually gone live, meaning those who have Android 14 Beta 2 installed can now enable it for themselves.

Do remember that this is still a beta though and there is still plenty of opportunity for things to change before Android 14 arrives in the hands of the public later this year.

NEWS SOURCES:androidpolice.com, store.google.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

