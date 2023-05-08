All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Apple co-founder claims Elon Musk's company is trying to kill people with AI

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has thrown some strong words at Elon Musk's efforts toward Tesla developing an AI-powered self-driving system.

Apple co-founder claims Elon Musk's company is trying to kill people with AI
Published
2 minutes & 23 seconds read time

The co-founder of Apple, one of the biggest technology companies on the planet, has thrown some shade at Tesla's AI developments, saying if you wanted to study how AI can kill a human, you should get a Tesla vehicle.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
Open Gallery 2

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

In a recent interview with CNN, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak discussed various topics around the technology space, and one of those was the developments around artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential dangers. Wozniak was asked during the interview if he ever speaks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to which he answered that he's never met Musk in person but does admire some of his technological achievements while distaining others.

Wozniak praised Musk's efforts at pushing large swaths of the population toward electric vehicles but believes the Tesla CEO has made a few empty promises or has fallen short of the capabilities he has promised for his Tesla vehicles. This tune from Wozniak comes with no surprise as the Apple co-founder has long held a critical stance against Tesla's Autopilot feature, saying that the current state of the technology is nowhere near the reality that Elon Musk has promised.

Wozniak doubled down on his criticism of the AI-powered Autopilot feature, which has recently been tied up in an investigation that involves 19 driver deaths where Tesla's automated driving system was suspected of being in use, by saying that "if you want a study of AI gone wrong and taking a lot of claims and trying to kill you every chance it can, get a Tesla," said Steve Wozniak.

While it is a stretch to compare the dangers of AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT to the AI-powered software controlling Tesla's automated driving systems, the Apple co-founder does have a point. Currently, Tesla's automated driving system is one, if not the most dangerous AI-powered tool on the market. According to Wozniak, Elon Musk convinced him to purchase a Tesla in 2013 after the Tesla CEO said the car would drive itself across the United States.

Fast forward to last year, Wozniak reported experiencing "phantom breaking" in his Tesla - random breaking while driving for no reason at all - saying to Stephen "Steve-O" Glover in an interview at the time, "this is so dangerous! It's happened to us a hundred times, at least, because we drive so much."

As previously stated, Tesla is currently under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the US Justice Department. The NHTSA announced its investigation in 2021 over a slew of incidents that involved Tesla's colliding into parked emergency response vehicles, while the Justice Department is looking into more than a dozen crashes that involved drivers using Tesla's Autopilot system.

In other news, Twitter has admitted to a security incident that leaked private tweets to the public. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the link below.

Buy at Amazon

Vintage NASA Approved Worm Logo Retro Graphic 80s Full Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.50
$13.50--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2023 at 7:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:electrek.co, freep.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.