All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Twitter admits to 'security incident' that leaked private tweets to the public

A letter obtained by a publication reveals Twitter admitting to a 'security incident' that led to private tweets being leaked to the public.

Twitter admits to 'security incident' that leaked private tweets to the public
Published
2 minutes & 22 seconds read time

A letter sent by Twitter to affected users has revealed the platform experienced a glitch or, more accurately described as a "security incident" that leaked private tweets to the public.

The security incident can be traced back to Twitter Circles, a feature on the platform that enables users to select followers to join a private group where they can share tweets and other exclusive content. Twitter Circle is designed to be a private group of users that share exclusive content that doesn't or shouldn't, appear on Twitter's homepage. However, that very premise of the feature was undermined in early April when users began noticing followers that weren't in their Twitter Circle interacting with posts within their exclusive group.

In an email from Twitter obtained by Fortune, the platform explains that this security flaw enabled users that weren't within a Twitter Circle to see some content that was posted within it, presumably from Twitter's homepage. As you can probably imagine, Twitter Circle users were immediately concerned about the privacy of their Twitter Circle group, with one user even proving the security flaw in early April by posting screenshots of users liking his Twitter Circle's tweets that weren't a part of his Twitter Circle.

Twitter admits to 'security incident' that leaked private tweets to the public 963
Open Gallery 3

With the leak now being confirmed by Twitter and by independent user testing, some Twitter users began to voice concern about the overall trust users should have in the platform, with one writing, "This hurts trust in the platform a lot," and another describing Twitter as a "deprecating platform". According to the letter that was sent to affected Twitter users, platform engineers have identified the problem and "immediately fixed" it. Twitter added that Twitter Circle content should no longer be visible to users outside of your Twitter Circle.

Furthermore, the platform went ahead and apologized to users for the security incident and said that it's committed to protecting the privacy of people that are using its service. Additionally, Twitter recognized the problems that a security incident like this could present, and "we deeply regret this happened".

Twitter admits to 'security incident' that leaked private tweets to the public 8452
Open Gallery 3

In other news, for the very first time, a team of astronomers has observed a distant star engulfing a planet, giving researchers a glimpse into the distant future of our humble little planet, Earth. The researchers also write that every year there are many planets that suffer the same fate as their host star wains on fuel, growing to an enormous size and consuming everything that's unlucky enough to be in its wake.

Buy at Amazon

Vintage NASA Approved Worm Logo Retro Graphic 80s Full Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.50
$13.50--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2023 at 7:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:fortune.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.