Confirmed: Google says when the Pixel 7a will ship

The Google Pixel 7a is coming very soon indeed and now the company's Indian Twitter account has confirmed exactly when that will be.

The Google Pixel 7a is the hot topic right now and with the budget phone set to be announced during the Google I/O event on May 10, we now know exactly when the phone will go on sale as well.

That's because Google itself has confirmed as much. To be exact, it was the Google India account which teased the upcoming Pixel 7a without actually saying that's what it was talking about. However, based on the image shown in the tweet there's little left to the imagination.

This news does a couple of things of course. First, it confirms what we'd already expected - Google will announce the Pixel 7a during the Google I/O event on May 10 and then it'll go on sale the day after on May 11. Pre-orders are expected to begin right after that announcement, however, at least that's the plan on Google's store. Third-party retailers and carrier partners might have to wait until May 11.

As for the second thing, this of course confirms that the Pixel 7a will launch in India which shouldn't perhaps be all that surprising.

Buyers can look forward to plenty in terms of specs and capabilities once the Pixel 7a ships. The phone will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. On the inside, a Google Tensor G2 will handle all of your processing needs while the so-called 24-hour battery will support fast charging and wireless charging.

In terms of cameras, a primary 64-megapixel camera will be the first port of call for many, while a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera will be joined by a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

All of this should make the Pixel 7a quite a compelling purchase, although it'll cost a bit more than the Pixel 6a at $499. It'll seem cheap alongside the other phone that Google is going to announce at I/O of course. The Pixel Fold is expected to cost around $1800 and sits very much at the premium end of the market. Still, that phone is set to give the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a run for its money while also being the first Pixel phone to fold in half. At least intentionally.

The Pixel phones will be joined by the Pixel Tablet during the same event, although the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold aren't expected to ship as quickly as the Pixel 7a. They'll instead b made available to buy around a month or so later if the rumors turn out to be correct.