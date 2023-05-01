Samsung's best phone just got the Galaxy S23 Ultra's best feature for free

Samsung has today given the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a hot new photography feature that will make it even better at taking photos of the night sky.

The feature, called astrophotography mode, comes from the very top of Samsung's phone lineup in the shape of the Galaxy S23 series of phones. It allows devices to take detailed photos of the night sky in a way that isn't normally possible all while creating some truly impressive images. Now, that same feature is available to Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - Image source: samsung.com

Samsung had previously said that it intended to roll the feature out to people who owned non-Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 devices and now it's made good on that promise. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the only model that's in on the act either, with the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra all also able to enjoy the new astrophotography capabilities. All of the Galaxy Z Fold phones except the very first will also get the same feature, as will the Galaxy S21 which means there are plenty of phones out there that can now take some stunning photos of the moon.

The astrophotography mode is made available thanks to an updated Expert RAW app that can now be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. The app can also note your location and then give you tips on where you should be looking for specific constellations. What's more, it can then take long-exposure shots to help you capture as much light as possible for even better shots. Those photos can go up to 10 minutes in terms of exposure, something helped by the fact the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can actually prop itself up, removing the need for a dedicated tripod.

Those who have a Galaxy Z Fold 4 can now download the updated Expert RAW app and we'd definitely suggest that you do that before it next gets dark. Once the app is downloaded and installed actually taking shots using the astrophotography mode is a simple case of tapping the final button in the top-right corner of the viewfinder.

This new update comes as Samsung continues to work on getting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ready, with the phone likely to be announced alongside its flip-based cousin as soon as July 2023. Samsung's phones are far from the only foldable on the way, with Google expected to announce the Pixel Fold on May 20 during its annual developer conference.