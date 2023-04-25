All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

ZeniMax Workers United union begins bargaining phase with Microsoft

The formally-recognized ZeniMax Workers United union has started collective bargaining with its parent company at ZeniMax and Microsoft.

ZeniMax Workers United union begins bargaining phase with Microsoft
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

ZeniMax Workers United, the second-ever video games labor union in the United States, has started collective bargaining discussions with Microsoft.

Back in January 2023, over 300 Quality Assurance (QA) workers at ZeniMax Media voted to form a union. Allied with the Communication Workers of America (CWA) labor group, Microsoft formally recognized the union shortly after the vote. Now the union has opened up talks with Microsoft regarding key issues that QA workers face in the industry, including low pay and long hours.

"Today, we are excited to announce that ZeniMax Workers United of CWA have started our first day of bargaining for our first ever contract with ZeniMax and Microsoft! IN SOLIDARITY!" the union wrote on its Twitter page.

QA is an important backbone of video games development and is largely responsible for testing the software and identifying core bugs and issues. The industry simply could not function without these workers, and Microsoft has taken a neutral stance on labor unions ahead of its proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

No exact details on the current negotiations have been made public. SEGA of America has also recently formed AEGIS, a collective of many workers across multiple job types that aim to create a better working environment by advocating for more pay and benefits.

"In light of the results of the recent unionization vote, we recognize the Communications Workers of America as the bargaining representative for the Quality Assurance employees at ZeniMax," a Microsoft rep said about the voting process in 2022.

"We look forward to engaging in good faith negotiations as we work towards a collective bargaining agreement."

Buy at Amazon

Redfall: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2023 at 1:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.